Finally, Dogara swears in Mato, Hembe’s replacement

Dorathy Mato has been sworn in as the lawmaker representing Vandikwa/ Konshisha federal constituency of Benue in the house of representatives.

Mato is replacing Herman Hembe who was sacked by the supreme court on June 23.

The court held that Mato won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue to her a certificate of return.

Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato.

On Thursday, Abdulrazak Namdas, spokesman of the house, told journalists that she had not been sworn in because she had not completed her documentation with the national assembly.

On Tuesday, Dogara administered the oath of office on her.