FIFA fines Nigeria $31,000

FIFA has fined Nigeria $31,000 for crowd disorder during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo, which the Super Eagles won 4-0.

German football federation was fined 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

“The range of charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague,” FIFA said.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers Timo Werner.

FIFA also fined the Czech federation 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,150) for crowd disorder.

FIFA’s attempts to crack down on fans chanting gay slurs saw seven national federations fined for incidents.

Argentina was ordered to pay 65,000 Swiss francs ($67,000), Panama 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,500), and Hungary 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,600).