Echiejile, Etebo, others hit Uyo for Zambia

 

Turkey-based left-back Elderson Echiejile and  Portugal-based  midfielder  Oghenekaro Etebo arrived  at in the Super Eagles camp  in Uyo on Monday ahead of their  Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in the Akwa Ibom State capital  on Saturday.

Also in camp are Israel-based Anthony Nwakaeme and John Ogu, as well as  goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, according to the official Twitter handle of the team.

However, more players were expected to arrive in camp on Monday night ahead of the team’s first training on Tuesday.

The Zambians are expected to arrive in Nigeria  on Thursday.

Meanwhile,  Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder  Ogu has assured  the Eagles’ fans  that the team would  not disappoint  in their clash against  Chipolopolo.

“We cannot disappoint Nigerians at this point. We have started well and we have finished up the job in a perfect way and that means we must ensure we play the best football and qualify,”  the player was quoted AOIFootball.com  as saying on Monday

The  Eagles need a win  against Zambia to seal a sixth World Cup ticket.

