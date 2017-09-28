Anambra poll: INEC names Obiano, Obaze, Nwoye, others as candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday in Abuja said 37 political parties would be presenting candidates for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 18, News Agency of Nigeria reports

The commission, in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, released a list of the candidates, with five women vying for the governorship seat.

The candidates included Mr. Willie Obiano, the incumbent governor, with his deputy Nkemakonam Okeke, for the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Also on the list are: Mr. Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, with Chidi Onyemelukwe, a woman, as his running mate. It also has Mr. Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, with his female running mate, Dozie Arinze.

Others on the list are Nwezi Amechi and his running mate Okeke Njideka, a woman, for All Grand Alliance Party; Oby Okafor and her running mate, Onyekwuluje Uzoma, were listed as candidates of the Advanced Congress of Democrats.

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, is a candidate of the United Progressive Party, with Okeke Ogbonnaya as his running mate.

The other political parties with their candidates include Alliance Congress Party of Nigeria, African Democratic Congress, Action Alliance and Action Democratic Party.

Others are APDA, African People’s Party, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Democratic Alternative, Democratic Peoples Congress, Green Party of Nigeria, Hope Democratic Party and Kowa Party.

The Labour Party as well as Masses Movement of Nigeria, Mega Progressive Peoples Party, National Democratic Liberty Party and United Democratic Party also have candidates.

Candidates of National Conscience Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Nigeria Peoples Congress, National Unity Party and People for Democratic Change were also successful.

Also listed as parties with governorship candidates are the Progressive Peoples Alliance, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party and the United Progressive Party.

Others are Young Democratic Party and Young Progressive Party.

The commission, in the statement, also disclosed that it had approved the applications of 44 observer groups, comprising 38 domestic and six international groups for the election.