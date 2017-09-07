Libya deports two pregnant women, 119 others

Two pregnant women and 119 others were on Wednesday evacuated from Libya by the International Organisation for Migration.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, who received them at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the 121 people, had expressed interest to return home.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Suleiman Yakubu, who received them, said they were the first batch of people expected in September, and enjoined them to learn from their unpleasant experiences and make good use of the opportunity given to them to return to Nigeria.

“On arrival, the profiling of the returnees indicates that there are 60 female adults and one girl while male adults are 57 with two male children and a male infant; making a total of 61 females and 60 males. Among them were two pregnant women and one person with a medical problem,” he said.

One of the returnees, Owoade Omolara, who told journalists that she was from Apomu, Osun State, said she spent one year and two months in Libya and worked as a cleaner in a hospital.

“When it was time for me to collect my salary, I was accused of stealing and taken to prison and from there the IMO came to rescue me,” she said.

According to her, she paid N662, 000 before she was taken out of Nigeria by a trafficker who she identified as Burger.

“There are many Nigerians who travelled the way I did and are still there suffering the same fate,” she said.

Another returnee, Iyabo Abiola from Oyo State, said she became a victim when traffickers deceived her with a promise of $4,000 per month job.

IMO said the total number of people rescued since February till date was 2, 638.