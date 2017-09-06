Trump’s Repeal Of Migrant Amnesty ‘Cruel’ – Obama

Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor’s decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as “wrong,” “self-defeating” and “cruel.”

In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump’s decision and call on Congress to step in.

“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong.

“It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” he wrote.

AFP