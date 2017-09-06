Trump’s Repeal Of Migrant Amnesty ‘Cruel’ – Obama

 

Pres. Trump, Obama

Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor’s decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as “wrong,” “self-defeating” and “cruel.”

In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump’s decision and call on Congress to step in.

“To target these young people is wrong — because they have done nothing wrong.

“It is self-defeating — because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel,” he wrote.

AFP

