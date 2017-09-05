FG delaying end to strike, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that the Federal Government should be held responsible for the continuation of its strike which entered the third week on Monday.

ASUU Chairman at the University of Ibadan, Dr. Deji Omole, who said this on a radio programme monitored in Ibadan, said the Federal Government could end the strike by implementing the agreement it reached with the union.

He said ASUU had only called on the Federal Government to use public funds to develop public education in the country.

The ASUU chairman also noted that the union would not shy away from embracing purposeful dialogue with the authorities..

“ASUU has never run away from negotiation. The issue in contention is about implementation and not negotiation as being peddled by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

“It is sad that successive governments, including the incumbent, failed to realise that funding education is an investment which can bring about enduring positive change in the country,” said Omole.

He added that the union would continue to fight to enable the Federal Government to wake up to its responsibilities.

Omole stated, “When you reach an agreement, you must implement it. Why are we celebrating the Sallah festival? It is because someone promised to sacrifice his son to God and decided to fulfil his promise. God replaced the sacrifice with a ram and that is why we are celebrating.

“Jesus Christ also promised to die for the sin of the world and he came to fulfil that promise.

“Why will government not fulfil the promises contained in the signed agreement? Government should see education as an investment. The products will come out to change society.

“If our universities are properly funded, we can conduct cutting-edge research that can take us out of recession. What we are simply saying is that FG should use public funds to fund public education.”