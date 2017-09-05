N120bn bribe controversy: Don’t ignore allegations against IGP, PDP tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party said in Abuja on Monday that allegations of bribery against the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, should not be ignored by the Federal Government.

The main opposition party was referring to a series of allegations levelled against the IGP by the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Isah Misau.

The Senator, a former police officer, had accused the police boss of collecting bribes from some officers before they were promoted.

He alleged that Idris was also collecting bribes from oil companies before posting police officers to them to provide security.

Responding, the IGP declared the senator a deserter, saying Misau forged his retirement letter from the Force.

But the PDP, in a series of tweets, described the refusal of the Federal Government to speak on the allegations as worrisome.

It said it was worried over the “deafening silence” of the Federal Government on the issue.

The main opposition party alleged that the All Progressives Congress government also refused to act on the allegations levelled against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

But the APC, on Sunday, said unlike the PDP, which it alleged allowed corruption to thrive during its 16 year reign, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration did not encourage corruption.

The PDP said the allegations against the IGP “are too weighty”, asking the police to free itself from the accusation.

The tweeted added, “We are again worried with the deafening silence of the APC-led FG on the allegation of corruption against the police IG by Senator Misau.

“The N120bn fraud allegation against the IG of police is too weighty and the police authority must purge itself of this accusation.

“The sudden realisation that Senator Misau is a deserter further exposes the complicity of the police force on this matter.

“This allegation must not be swept under the carpet by the APC like the ones against the EFCC acting chairman, Magu, and others

“The APC-led FG cannot be said to be fighting corruption and at the same time covering up corrupt officers.”

of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said this in a telephone interview with one of our correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that it took the determination of the present administration to expose the monumental pillage of the nation’s commonwealth by officials of the last administration.

Abdullahi added, “It is glaring for all to see that the APC has been walking the talk in the war against corruption.

“We did not wait to be prodded before our dear President; Muhammadu Buhari, ordered the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawan, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, to allow for proper investigations.

“This is unlike the PDP which swept glaring cases of corruption under its big umbrella. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Nigerians know and appreciate how committed this administration is to breaking the cycle of corruption which has held this country down for decades.”

Police invite ex-official over Misau’s retirement letter

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission has invited a retired official, Mrs. Garos Logam, who allegedly signed the retirement letter issued to Misau, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, four years after he left the Nigeria Police Force.

It was gathered that Logam, who is now based in the United States, might however not respond to the invitation as she is working with an agency in the US.

Misau, who is engaged in a running battle with the police, had presented a retirement letter dated March 5, 2014, signed by Logam on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Police Service Commission.

A source explained that the former commission official informed her ex-employers that she could not confirm signing Misau’s retirement letter until she physically examined the document.

“Logam relocated to the US after retiring and she has told the special panel, set up by the commission, that she cannot confirm or deny the authenticity of Misau’s letter until she examines it physically.

“This means that the probe may be stalled because Logam may not be able to come to Nigeria to authenticate the document any time soon,” the source stated.

Also, another source alleged that investigators probing Senator Misau’s retirement claims had found alleged discrepancies in the lawmaker’s retirement letter.

A source stated, “The retirement letter being paraded by Misau was dated March 5, but the Police Service Commission gave the directive for the processing of the retirement letter on March 6, a day after Misau got his letter. This clearly shows that the senator got his own retirement letter before the commission even processed the letter, which is strange.”

The special panel, headed by a retired Supreme Court justice, Justice Olufunlola Adekeye, was expecting Misau, who allegedly deserted the force as Deputy Superintendent of Police, to appear before it on Wednesday for the authentication of his retirement letter.

Documents sighted by one of our correspondents indicated that Misau had had a series of disciplinary cases while in the force.

A report of the Force Disciplinary Committee dated May 10, 2009 had recommended that Misau should proceed on compulsory retirement for failing to go for the Junior Command Course.

Misau also allegedly refused to report in Niger State, where he was redeployed on September 24, 2010, following which he left the force and contested the senatorial poll in 2011.