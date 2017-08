Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the Edo State Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of the state.

Osinbajo was accompanied by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe; his Trade and Investment counterpart, Dr. Okechukwu Enelama; and ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole.