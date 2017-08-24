Buhari signs extradition treaty, others to reinvigorate anti-graft war

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed some international agreements that will reinvigorate his administration’s anti-corruption war, improve national security and boost the nation’s economy among others.

The agreements ratified included Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters; Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons; and Extradition Treaty.

The President described the ceremony as a very important milestone in his administration’s demonstration of sovereign capacity to fulfil international obligations and take important steps for the benefit of the economy, security and the anti-corruption war within and outside Nigeria.

Buhari said the full implementation of the agreements had hitherto been delayed due to the need by both sides to conclude their respective ratification processes.

He noted that pursuant to a memorandum presented to the Federal Executive Council by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the council approved the ratification of the agreements, thus paving the way for the signing.

“With this sovereign act, which has been replicated in the United Arab Emirates by their responsible authorities, we are now in a position to utilise these agreements fully to foster cooperation between our respective authorities particularly for the purpose of prosecuting the anti-corruption campaign of this government,” the President said.

Others instruments of ratification that were executed by the President included the Charter for the Lake Chad Basin between Nigeria, Cameroun, Central African Republic, Libya, Niger and the Republic of Chad; African Tax Administration Forum Agreement on Mutual Assistance in Tax Matters; World Intellectual Property Organisation Performances and Phonograms Treaty; World Intellectual Property Organisation Treaty on Audio-Visual Performances; and Marrakesh Treaty to facilitate access to published works for persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise.

Buhari added, “It is my hope that these instruments which are signed today (Thursday) will reinvigorate the anti-corruption war and check the illicit flow of funds out of our country to other jurisdictions, improve national security, food security, boost our economy and tax regimes and improve the overall well-being of our creative community.

“All agencies of government with roles to play under the respective treaties now ratified are hereby directed to ensure that they play their anticipated roles in an effective and responsible manner in order to ensure that we reap the full benefits of these agreements.”