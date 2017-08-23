Buhari cancels FEC meeting, to receive probe report on SGF, NIA DG

The federal executive council (FEC) will not meet on Wednesday in what was supposed to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s first after his 104-day medical vacation.

Instead, Buhari, who is working from his residence, will receive the reports on the probe of the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), both of whom are on suspension.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said in a statement: “The meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”

The president, who returned to the country on Saturday, had suspended Lawal and Oke on April 19, pending the outcome of investigations into allegations against them.

Oke was suspended after his agency claimed ownership of the monies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment while Lawal was suspended over his indictment for corruption by the senate committee on the humanitarian crisis in the north-east.

The three-man probe committee, comprising the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, the national security adviser and the vice president, conducted both investigations discreetly.

The committee was scheduled to submit its report on May 7 – the same day the president left the country for the UK for medical treatment.