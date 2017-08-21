Pres. Buhari Resumes Duty

President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed work at the state house on Monday morning, after over three months of medical leave in London.

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina told journalists that President Buhari stepped into his office some minutes past 11 this morning.

Mr Adesina also confirmed that the president has signed the letter informing the National Assembly of his resumption of duty from today.

The President returned to Nigeria on Saturday after his medical vacation in the UK.

This morning, he addressed the nation, expressing his delight to be back at work.