Gunmen assassinate Ortom’s aide

Some gunmen on Sunday broke into the residence of the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Knowledge, Economy and Investments, Dr Tavershima Adyorough, and shot him dead.

We learnt that the assailants entered the residence at Nyinma layout in Makurdi, the state capital, around 12.30am and shot at the man and his wife.

The family had reportedly retired to bed when the assailants invaded the house and shot Adyorough dead, while his wife was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the killers.

In a press statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, and made available to our correspondent on Sunday, the governor lamented the death, calling on security agencies to swing into action immediately.

Ortom, who described the deceased as a competent and dependable aide who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty, said the killing was unacceptable and condemnable.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, the government and people of the state, and pledged to support security agencies in their effort to apprehend the culprits.

He urged those with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants to make same available.

The Benue State Police Command spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, said the police received information that two yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the early hours of Sunday shot Adyorough and his wife at their residence at BIPC Quarters, Nyiman, Makurdi.

Yamu said, “On arrival, the police rushed the couple to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital where the man was confirmed dead, while the wife is currently receiving treatment. Five expended cartridges were recovered from the scene of the crime.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, had ordered immediate investigation into the incident, assuring members of the public that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

In May 2016, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Dennis Igbane, was also gruesomely murdered at his residence along Mobile Barracks, Makurdi.