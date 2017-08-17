Army kills 10 insurgents, recovers 52 cows in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said that it killed 10 Boko Haram insurgents in a clearance operations in Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

A statement issued in Maiduguri by the spokesman of the 8 Task Force Division, Col. Timothy Atigha, stated that the troops also recovered bicycles and cows from the insurgents.

He also said that the troops launched two separate attacks against the insurgents at Maza, Danari and Mowo villages of Marte and Monguno Local Government Areas.

“In continuation of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action in its area of responsibility, troops of the 8 Task Force Division have neutralised 10 terrorists in Maza village of Marte Local Government Area of the state.

“The terrorists fell into an ambush laid by troops at about 9: 00 p.m. on Tuesday as they attempted to sneak back into their swampy hideouts in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The troops also recovered 52 rustled cows from the insurgents at Danari and Mowo villages in Monguno Local Government Area,” he said.

Atigha said that the troops recovered 10 bicycles, carts and food items.

He disclosed that the insurgents had resorted to bicycles and carts as means of transportation due to the intensified offensive of the military against the insurgents.