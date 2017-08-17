Suicide bombers kill 17, injure 82 in Borno attack

No fewer than 45 of 82 victims of Tuesday’s market suicide bomb attack in Konduga, Borno State, have been transferred from the General Hospital, Konduga to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, authorities have said.

A doctor at the general hospital, who did not want his name disclosed, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that 17 people were brought in dead.

The doctor said three others died at a hospital in Maiduguri.

“Initially, 17 persons and three suicide bombers were killed at the scene of the attack, while three others, including a child, died at the hospital in Maiduguri.

“We are providing treatment to the victims admitted in the hospital while those with serious cases were referred to Maiduguri,” the doctor said.

The Head of Rescue Team, State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Abdullahi Danbatta, said the agency’s team evacuated three bodies from the hospital in Maiduguri to Konduga.

Danbatta added that the team evacuated more than 40 people with serious injuries to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno, Mr. Damian Chukwu, has confirmed 16 dead and 82 injured in the attack.

Tuesday’s attack occurred two days after Boko Haram insurgents sacked a nearby village, Wanori-Amarwa, killed four persons and maimed two.

Meanwhile, a relation of one of the victims, Mr. Buana Makinta, has expressed concern over the alleged lack of medication at the regional hospital.

Makinta alleged that the patients were not provided medication many hours after they were admitted.

“The medical personnel are handicapped; they only washed the blood and bandaged the wounds.

“None of the victims is provided medication due to the lack of drugs at the hospital,’’ Makinta alleged.

He called on the government and donor agencies to provide drugs and a generator for the hospital to save lives.