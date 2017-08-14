Supercopa: Ronaldo Sent Off As Real Madrid Outplay Barcelona

Real Madrid seized the advantage in the first of their two-legged Supercopa de Espana clash with Barcelona on Sunday night by defeating their bitter rivals 3-1 at the Camp Nou.

The victory was, however, bitter sweet as star man Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for diving minutes after he scored a stunning goal.

After a goalless first half, a Gerard Pique own-goal in the 50th minute gave Zinedin Zidane’s men a lead they held onto until the 77th minute when Lionel Messi hit the target from the penalty spot.

An inspired play from Isco and Ronaldo ended with the Portuguese forward restoring Real’s lead with a stunning strike in the 80th minute.

He, however, went straight into the referee’s book for taking off his shirt while celebrating the strike.

Two minutes after he received a second yellow card after the referee adjudged him to have dived to con a penalty out of the official.

But Real Madrid would not be denied and went on to grab a third goal courtesy of yet another substitute Marco Asensio.

Zidane’s men will host Barcelona at the Bernabeu on Wednesday for the return leg of the clash.