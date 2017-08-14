South Korea Declares ‘No More War On Korean Peninsula’

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Monday declared there must be no war on the Korean peninsula.

President Moon also called on the North to halt its threatening behaviour as tensions between Pyongyang and Washington heighten with both hinting at military action.

In the opening remarks at a regular meeting with senior aides and adviser, Moon said there should be no more war on the Korean peninsula and urged to resolve the nuclear situation in North Korea in peace.

“We urge North Korea to stop worsening situation, immediately stop provocations and threatening behaviour. There must be no more war on the Korean peninsula; whatever ups and downs we face, the North Korean nuclear situation must be resolved peacefully,” he said.

The South Korean President also said he believes the United States will respond to the current situation calmly and responsibly in a stance that is equal to South Korea.

Concern that North Korea is close to achieving its goal of putting the mainland U.S. within the range of a nuclear weapon has underpinned a spike in tensions in recent months.

U.S. President Donald Trump had warned at the weekend that the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” if North Korea acted unwisely after last week threat to land missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.