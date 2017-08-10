Nigerian gymnasts abandon S’Africa tourney over funds

The Nigerian team have been forced to cut short their participation at the African All-Stars Gymnastics tournament in Pretoria in South Africa after running out of funds.

The Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria sent eight women and four men gymnasts to the competition.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Tony Asuquo, who is the coach of the team, told reporters in Abuja on Wednesday that they decided to return home from South Africa on Tuesday because of money.

“We travelled with 13 gymnasts for the event and we participated in the games from August 2 to 6 and won two gold and nine bronze,” the GFN board member was quoted by NAN as saying.

“We would have stayed for another event but couldn’t due to insufficient funds. Money used was provided by parents of the gymnasts and sponsors.”

The coach called on the Federal Government to also recognise gymnasts who performed well in international events.

Asuquo said, “The FG should support and recognise these gymnasts and not just footballers all the time. We went to represent Nigeria and not our families.

“We have been winning medals and breaking records and are yet to be invited for recognition.

“At least scholarships should be awarded to the children and this will go a long way to encourage their parents to send them out to the gym for trainings.”