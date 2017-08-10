Nigerian gymnasts abandon S’Africa tourney over funds

 

The Nigerian team have been  forced to cut short their participation at the   African All-Stars Gymnastics tournament in Pretoria in  South Africa  after running out of funds.

The Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria sent eight women  and four  men gymnasts to  the competition.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Tony Asuquo, who is  the coach of the team, told reporters in Abuja on  Wednesday that they decided to  return home from South Africa  on Tuesday because of money.

“We travelled with 13 gymnasts for the event and we participated in the games from August 2 to 6 and won two gold and nine bronze,” the GFN board member was quoted by NAN as saying.

“We would have stayed for another event but couldn’t due to insufficient funds. Money used was provided by parents of the gymnasts  and sponsors.”

The coach  called on the Federal Government to also recognise gymnasts who performed well in international events.

Asuquo said, “The FG should support and recognise these gymnasts and not just footballers all the time. We went to represent Nigeria and not our families.

“We have been winning medals and breaking records and are yet to be invited for recognition.

“At least scholarships should be awarded to the children and this will go a long way to encourage their parents to send them out to the gym for trainings.”

