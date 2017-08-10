Arewa youths protest, call for Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

A handful of Arewa youths on Wednesday staged a protest in Abuja calling on the arrest of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by security agencies.

Kanu, who is standing trial for treason charges before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had been admitted to bail.

The protesters, who are members of the Arewa Youth Assembly, were accompanied by policemen on horses along the Shehu Shagari Way.

This was in stark contrast to the police assault on protesters calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to resume or resign on Tuesday.

The group of northern youths marched from the Unity Fountain, Maitama through the Federal Secretariat Complex to the entrance of the three Arms Zone.

The placards-carrying youths said the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable and criticised Kanu for allegedly undermining the sovereignty of the nation.

Some of the placards read, “The unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable” and “Nnamdi Kanu is undermining the sovereignty of Nigeria.”

They marched to the junction of the Presidential Villa where they sang for some minutes before dispersing.