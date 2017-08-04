Legislative immunity: N’Assembly betrays Nigerians, says Faparusi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi, has described the approval of immunity by the National Assembly for federal lawmakers as a flagrant betrayal of Nigerians.

Faparusi said the approval of the legislative immunity was a desperate attempt to frustrate the anti-graft war of the APC-led Federal Government.

The two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday tinkered with the constitution in the ongoing review process and approved immunity for members.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, Faparusi said the issue had cast a doubt on the integrity of the federal legislators and confirmed the widespread rumour that they were averse to the anti-graft war of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said, “I still cannot come to terms with the reasons for the immunity if not for self-serving reason and the protection of lawmakers from corrupt and criminal persecution. Nigerians should not allow the hallowed chambers to become safe heavens for criminals and the corrupt elite.

“I urge the Houses of Assembly across the country to dump this immunity of NASS members’ clause in the best interest of the nation. If NASS felt they need immunity, then the state Houses of Assembly members too can as well demand immunity.

“Aside from that, criminals of all kinds, including drug barons will in no time populate the National Assembly and elections to the National Assembly will now become a do or die.”

Faparusi, however, showered encomiums on the two chambers for approving full-fledged autonomy for the 774 councils and financial autonomy for the Houses of Assembly in the country, saying that would expedite development at the grass-roots.

He stated that the approval of the independent candidacy would curtail the unbridled tendencies on the parts of some party managers and compel them to adhere strictly to the growth of internal democracy to fortify the electoral process.

“In actual fact, the Senate got it right on a number of issues, especially local government autonomy and financial autonomy to the state’s Houses of Assembly. But most worrisome was the immunity granted for 469 National Assembly members, which was a dangerous signal for our democracy, the rule of law and fight against corruption.”