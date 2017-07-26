N3.97bn fraud: Absence of prosecution counsel stalls Badeh’s trial

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the case of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, until Oct. 23 for continuation of trial.

Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter following the absence of the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) in court on Wednesday.

Mr A.O. Atolagbe, a member of the prosecuting team, had told the court that Jacobs could not be in court because he was indisposed.

He asked for a date within the court’s vacation period.

But all the defence counsel objected to the application, asking that the matter be heard in the new legal year, after the court’s vacation.

Justice Abang in a short ruling adjourned the matter until Oct. 23 for continuation of trial.

The court had on July 4, adjourned the matter until July 26.

The case was adjourned for arguments for and against the admissibility of documents the prosecution sought to tender in evidence.

Jacobs had attempted to tender documents that a prosecution witness made reference to in the course of his testimony, but the defence raised objections.

Mr Akin Olujimi (SAN), counsel to Badeh, said that some of the documents sought to be tendered were photocopies and not certified.

Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97bn for his personal use.

The diverted money was meant for arms purchase to tackle the insurgency by the Boko Haram sect in the North-East.