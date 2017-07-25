Bayelsa gov goes on vacation

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has proceeded on a three-week vacation after a busy schedule of duties both within and outside the state, according to a statement.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in the statement that Dickson would use his vacation period to rest, especially after his role as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Reconciliation Committee.

Iworiso-Markson said that the governor urged residents of the state to remain steadfast in prayers and continue to support government policies and programmes.

“I want to renew my call to the people of Bayelsa to remain steadfast in their prayers and support to the programmes and policies of my administration.

“I urge them to sustain the existing peace and stability in the state and allow the various projects of the government to progress.

“I assure you that the present administration will continue to remain focused on its agenda of moving the state forward,” Dickson was quoted as saying.

The governor is expected to spend three weeks first and later in the year, take the remaining three weeks.