Senate to begin clause by clause debate on Reviewed 1999 Constitution

The Senate will next week Tuesday begin clause by clause debate on the reviewed 1999 Constitution, just as the Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Constitution amendment Committee, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Thursday laid the report. Ekweremadu Thursday laid the report which contained items that have been adopted by the Joint session of the Committees of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Shortly after the deputy Senate President laid the report, Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor to as a matter of urgency, distribute copies of the report to the Senators to ensure that they all get it, read it, study it to enable them make useful and meaningful contributions next week when the debate would have commenced.

According to Saraki, the circulation of the report would enable Senators use the weekend to study the report when the clause by clause of the report commences next week Tuesday. Also briefing Journalists on the laid report, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi who noted that the constitution review has moved to another level.

Ekweremadu’s latest latest assignment as chairman, actually started January 13, 2016, just as he has held the position of head the amendment of the Nigerian Constitution for three consecutive National Assembly Sessions. He was first appointed the chairman of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Constitution Review in 2008. That was in the 6th National Assembly.

The idea of a Joint Committee was, however, later jettisoned and he emerged the chairman of Senate Committee on Constitution Review of the 6th Senate. He ensured that there was the passage of the first sets of amendments to the Constitution in 2010.

Again in the 7th Session, Ekweremadu also served as the chairman of the Constitution Review Committee which led to the passage of the 2014 amendments to the Constitution that were submitted to the President early 2015.