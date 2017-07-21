Morata passes Chelsea medical

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has passed his Chelsea medical ahead of his move to the Premier League champions from Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports on Friday.

The 24-year-old is now expected to fly to Singapore to link up with his new team-mates, who are preparing to play Arsenal in a friendly in Beijing.

Morata, who is expected to join in a deal worth up to £70 million ($91 million, 78 million euros) with the Blues paying £58 million up front, could make his unofficial debut against Bayern Munich in Singapore next Tuesday.

Morata, who scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Real last season on their way to the Champions League and Spanish title, is expected to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

“This is the best club,” Morata told Sky at Heathrow airport as he arrived in London on Thursday.

“Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches in the world and I’m so happy to work with Antonio. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and I’m so happy to be here.”

Blues boss Antonio Conte has been keen to sign a striker having informed Diego Costa that he is free to find a new club.

Morata had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but their interest ended after signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton for an initial £75 million.

The Spanish international is set to become Chelsea’s fourth major signing in the close season after Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Willy Caballero.