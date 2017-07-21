OPC flays Kanu over comments on Obasanjo, Tinubu

The Oodua People’s Congress on Thursday lashed out at the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, for allegedly making uncomplimentary remarks about a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other prominent Yoruba leaders.

It however said it supported the aspirations of all self-determination groups who pursued their aims through non-violent means.

A statement by the National President, OPC (Reformed), Dare Adesope; and the National President, OPC (New Era), Rasaq Arogundade, also said the two factions had fused.

It stated that the OPC remained committed to the restructuring of the Nigerian nation and to the attainment of a just and egalitarian country, in which all federating units and constituent tribal units would have a sense of belonging.

It said, “The OPC also supports the genuine aspirations of all self-determination groups who pursue their aims through non-violent means.

“The Nigerian constitution and several international charters, to which the country is a signatory to, recognise the right to freedom of association by anybody, whether individual, corporate or institutional.

“However, in supporting such agitations, we must not shy away from rebuking Nnamdi Kanu for the aspersions he has been casting in the direction of our revered leaders. Kanu’s repeated condemnation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others is condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

It added, “The idea of respect for elders might be alien to Kanu and his ilk, but it is a fundamental part of the Yoruba culture and tradition and we cannot afford to overlook such transgressions.

“We therefore use this medium to warn Kanu and other such individuals who are fond of making careless comments in relation to our leaders; that OPC will no longer sit back and allow this bunch of nonentities to disrespect our leaders or to use them to score cheap political scores.

It added that the OPC was also committed to the promotion and furtherance of democratic principles in Nigeria, adding that it would continue to support the entrenchment of democracy, rule of law and all the attributes of a sound democracy.

It urged the electoral body to ensure free and fair election in Lagos State during the forthcoming local government elections. It also appealed to all members of the OPC to shun any act that would disrupt the successful conduct of the election.

The group advised the electorate to come out en mass to cast their votes without fear of molestation from anybody, stating that it would be on ground to support the Police and other law enforcement agents to ensure that there would be a peaceful election in the state.