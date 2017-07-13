US unveils new technology for Nigerian oil industry

The Foreign Commercial Service of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has announced the introduction of an innovative technology called ‘Synergy and Aruba’ for use in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

It said the technology was introduced in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nigeria and its leading local partner, Manifold Computers.

According to a statement, Synergy and Aruba helps companies operating in the Nigerian oil and gas industry to increase the efficiency of operations, monitor people, manage resources, make real-time decisions, reduce risks, save costs, and increase flexibility, productivity and company bottom line.

Speaking during a public presentation of the technology product at an event in Lagos last week, the United States Consul General, John Bray, renewed the US government’s commitment to supporting trade and investment in Nigeria.

He encouraged Nigerian oil and gas industry players to avail themselves of the innovative technology with a view to harnessing Nigeria’s abundant resources, improving their bottom-line and ultimately growing the economy.

“Nigeria presents tremendous long-term growth opportunities and the United States government remains committed to supporting American companies and local partners in deploying the US technology to help tackle some of the challenges the country is facing,” Bray said.

The Acting Commercial Counselor of the US Mission, Mr. Paul Bergman, highlighted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s long-term partnership with the American Commercial Service.

According to him, the US Commercial Service will continue to be at the forefront of promoting trade and investment between America and Nigeria through the development and execution of mutually beneficial international trade policies and promotion strategies.

The Country Managing Director, HPE Nigeria, Mr. Chukwuma Okpaka, noted that the high performance computing technology solution meets the modern exigencies of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He said modelling and simulation applications would accelerate breakthroughs in oil and gas, science, medicine, technology, and energy sectors.