Buhari’s health: Stop the lies, Fani-Kayode tells Osinbajo

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to stop lies Nigerians are fed with concerning the true state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari’s close allies, the All Progressives Congress chieftains and wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, have indicated that the ailing number one citizen was getting better and would “soon return” to the country feeling “stronger.”

A few days ago, Mrs. Buhari made a veil reference to the likely return of her husband, adding that the “hyenas and the jackals” would be thrown out of the “kingdom.”

Fani-Kayode, however, in a statement he made available to our correspondent on Thursday thinks otherwise.

He said, “I am constrained to tell the Nigerian people that President Buhari is not better and he will never return as president. The truth is that his situation is pathetic and critical.

“Acting President Osinbajo should stop the lies. Nigerians have a right to know the truth,” the former minister said.

Fani-Kayode called on Buhari’s handlers to provide proof of life concerning the President.

“I call on the cabal to stop the cover up and show us our President. I challenge them to put him in front of a camera and let him talk. I challenge them to let him tell us what country he is in, who the leader of that country is, what date it is and what the weather is like outside,

“I challenge them to give us proof of life and proof of lucidity.”

Speaking further, he said, “I challenge them to prove to us that he is familiar with his environment and that he knows who he is seeing, who he is talking to and what he is saying.

“I challenge them to prove to us that he is not suffering from chronic dementia and that he is not a vegetable that is hooked up to a life-support machine.”

Fani-Kayode said that if Osinbajo and the President’s handlers refused to do any or all of these things “it means that there is more to the whole thing than meets the eye and they have something hideous and very ugly to hide.”

It has been 65 days since President Buhari left the country and since Nigerians last saw him.

Affirming that he was not speaking out of malice or playing politics with the President’s poor health, the PDP chieftain stated, “He is our President. We care about him and we have a right to know the truth about his welfare, his medical condition, and his situation.”