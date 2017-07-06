Mikel causes a stir

 

 

 

Mikel

Mikel

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has  set tongues wagging after he deleted all  pictures where  his Russian  girlfriend Olga Diyachenko  appeared on his Instagram account.

The pair welcomed their twins in 2015 after reportedly dating for two years when Mikel was playing for Chelsea.

Mikel, who joined Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in a reported  £140,000-a-week  deal in January, allegedly has a secret son and daughter by two different women  in the UK.

It was not clear why the 30-year-old South Africa 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner decided to take down  the pictures, but  there are feelers  that the duo  have endured a frosty relationship in recent times.

Olga copped a lot of flak from  some Nigerian girls in March after she posted the  picture  of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram.

The Russian’s critics, in their various comments, insisted  that Mikel could have made  a better  choice in Nigeria.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *