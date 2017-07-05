Dalung praises ‘class act’ Quadri, assures him of World Cup support

Solomon Dalung, minister of youths and sports, has described Aruna Quadri as a class act in the wake of his victory over Egypt’s Omar Assar.

Quadri on Monday recorded a hard fought 4-3 victory over Assar, his continental rival, in the final of the 2017 ITTF Africa Cup.

The win earned Nigeria’s number one table tennis player a ticket as Africa’s male representative to the ITTF World Cup in France.

Commenting on Quadri’s victory, the minister said he has shown his superiority in Africa.

“This is a master class act from a true patriot and consummate professional who against all odds overcame all obstacles to emerge as the King of Table Tennis in Africa,” Dalung said.

“This victory has once again demonstrated the superiority of Quadri in Africa. This is good news to us in the ministry and also all sports loving Nigerians who have been following his career.”

The minister promised that the ministry will play its part in ensuring a good World Cup outing for Quadri.

“The federation must not wait until the 11th hour before they approach the ministry for assistance. The earlier they reach out, the better for all parties involved,” he noted.

He advised the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation to put machinery in motion to ensure that Aruna is given the needed preparation ahead of the tournament in France.

“For an event of this magnitude, the NTTF must explore all avenues to source for funds to give Quadri the deserved training,” he said.

“The new board needs to shift its attention to the private sector who are willing to associate with this growing brand in the global circle.”

Quadri and Dina Meshref will represent Africa at the ITTF World Cup.