Nigerian traditional medicine practitioners offer to treat Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners has said its members can cure the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari of any ailment if consulted.

The Patron of the NANTMP, Dr. Adesunmiboye Fawawo, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new executives of the association.

He said many Nigerians died cheaply because the practice of medicinal and therapeutic use of plants was being looked down upon in the country whereas orthodox medicine was being promoted.

Fawawo said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is our national leader and we must guide him with all jealousy. We are a national body which is recognised by the Federal Government. The association was established during the reign of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he uses our products. You can see how strong he is even at his age.