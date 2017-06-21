Amaechi attacks Wike, says Rivers gov, a thug

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday verbally attacked his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and threatened to expose the governor’s wife “if he (Wike) does not shut up his mouth.”

Amaechi, who was visibly angry at the allegation levelled against his wife by Wike, also described his successor as a thug who could hardly speak good English.

On Monday, Wike alleged that each commissioner and local government chairman in Rivers State paid the erstwhile governor’s wife, Judith, N3m and N2m monthly, respectively.

But when asked to react to this while speaking on the sidelines of an inspection programme at the Kaduna Dry Port, Amaechi replied, “By accident of Goodluck Jonathan, I don’t want to attribute it to God, but by the accident of Jonathan, the man takes office and talks rubbish. My wife and family, including my younger brothers and sisters, no one had access to government when I was governor.

“Even as minister, nobody will have such because it is not a family business. It is government business. But the problem with Nyesom Wike, and I want you to state this, if he doesn’t shut up his mouth and do his work I will bring his wife to the focus. You see I’ve been very mature not to talk about his wife.

“But if Wike does not close his mouth and talk about my wife again, I will bring out his wife. My wife will never do such, we don’t do family business. I care about transparency. My wife is a trader. She buys and sells and Wike knows that.”

When asked why he was also accused of squandering over N30bn belonging to Rivers State, Amaechi said, “And you believe that? The man, who says he has about $50m in Lagos and could not prove it, is the same man you believe? The man who said I didn’t pay salaries until I left office and now he is saying no, it is pensioners that I didn’t pay. Do you believe such a man?

“Do you think such a man is well? You believe Nyesom Wike is well? First, he doesn’t know how to speak English, he is poorly dressed, he is a thug, and you bring me to focus with that kind of a man?”

On the decision of the Rivers State Government to handle some of the allegations levelled against him in court, the transportation minister declared that his team was not given fair hearing by the panel set up in the state.

Amaechi said, “Which court? Okay, let him go to court. He has no fact and he maligns people’s character. The process is that, you set up a tribunal, but we’ve questioned the tribunal, we were not given a fair hearing.

“Again, how do you know how the court came to its decision? We were not even informed. There is a panel of justices in Rivers State, which is the Court of Appeal. But by the time we knew it, they took away that matter from them and gave it to a panel that came from Adamawa.”

Reacting to Amaechi’s claim, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Austin Tam-George, said, “We can’t comment on Mr. Amaechi’s family life. That is completely out of bounds as far as we are concerned.

“Our analysis of him has always been in his capacity as a public administrator, and there’s a lot to hold him to account in that official sphere. As a former governor, he has refused to account for his time in office, despite receiving over N3tn in eight years on behalf of Rivers people.

“We respect his family and will never denigrate his wife in her private capacity, and the children. Mr. Amaechi should therefore not degrade this important debate about public accountability and service delivery to the people of Rivers State.

“As a leader, we invite him to account for what he did with the N4bn agriculture grant he took from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2014. There is no single surviving beneficiary in Rivers State. These are the issues. Not the smallness of family politics and the toxicity that feeds it.”