Agitations: We’re mindful of Nigerians’ frustrations, says Osinbajo

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday said the present administration was mindful of some legitimate concerns being raised by some Nigerians across the country.

He said every part of Nigeria had its own peculiar grievances.

Osinbajo spoke at a meeting he had with traditional rulers from the northern part of the country as part of his consultations meant to address the recent ultimatum given the Igbo to leave the North and the call for secession by the South-East.

He delivered his opening remarks at the meeting which was held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said while all Nigerians had their peculiar grievances, such must be expressed without scorn or disdain.

He urged northern monarchs to play their role in countering the voices of divisiveness in the country.

He also urged them to continue to counsel those he described as misguided youths in their domains.

Osinbajo said, “As royal fathers and leaders, I think you will agree with me that we all have a role to play in countering the voices of divisiveness and the elements who seek to take us down a bloody path.

“Let us continue to counsel the misguided elements among our youths, who think that ethnic confrontation is a game and that words can be thrown around carelessly without repercussion.

“Having said this, let me say that we are not deaf to the legitimate concerns and frustrations arising from around the country. Every part of Nigeria has its own grievances.

“But these have to be expressed graciously and managed with mutuality rather than with scorn and disdain.”

He explained that he resorted to meet all the critical stakeholders because of the spate of divisive statements that had pitted the South-East against the North in recent times.

The acting President disclosed that in his previous meetings with other stakeholders, it was agreed that the best thing for the country was for it to remain together.

He added, “In all our previous engagements with northern and southeastern leaders, we all came to the consensus that Nigeria is stronger and better together, and that these hate-filled and divisive rhetoric and agitations are unjustifiable, unacceptable and often times illegal. And I would like to reiterate that today.”

Some of the monarchs present at the meeting included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, who led the delegation; the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi; the representative of the Emir of Katsina was Prof Sani Lugard (Waziri Katsina); Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe of Niger State; Alhaji Ibrahim Sule Gambari, Emir of Ilorin, Kwara State; Alhaji Mustapha Agwai II, Emir of Lafia, Nasarawa State, and Alhaji Kyari Umar el-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama, representing the Shehu of Borno.

Among those that showed up were the representative of the Senate President, Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’alla; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra on Tuesday tackled the acting Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, over his comment to deal with Biafra agitators and hate mongers, saying that the group would not be intimidated by such an utterance.

Osinbajo, had on Sunday, warned that those agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued an ultimatum to the Igbo risked jail terms as they had violated the country’s laws.

He gave the warning at a consultative meeting with traditional rulers from the South-East at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said there was no law empowering Osinbajo to jail any group seeking self-determination.