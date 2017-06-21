Ohanaeze youths petition UN, demand referendum

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Tuesday said it had sent a petition to the United Nations, demanding ‘special protection’ for Igbo in the North.

OYC, the umbrella body of all pan-Igbo youth associations, in the letter to the UN, also called for the commencement of steps towards a referendum in Igboland “to finally determine the fate of their people.”

The Ohanaeze youth wing disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday.

The development was a response to a letter in which a coalition of northern youth groups asked the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to allow the Igbo to secede from Nigeria.

The northern youths, in the letter, urged the Acting President to organise a referendum in Igboland over the agitation for Biafra.