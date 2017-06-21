Mourinho accused of tax fraud in Spain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of tax fraud totalling €3.3 million (£2.9m) relating to his time at Real Madrid.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that it has filed a complaint in a Madrid court against the Portuguese coach regarding tax irregularities. It will now be up to a judge to decide whether to take the matter to court.

In a statement released to ESPN FC, Madrid’s regional state prosecutor accused Mourinho of evading tax totalling €3.3m from his 2011 and 2012 declarations — €1.61m in 2011 and €1.69m in 2012 — while on the books of Real Madrid.

Mourinho, 54, who left Madrid in 2013, faces two counts of tax fraud.

The prosecutor’s office said Mourinho sold his image rights to Koper Services S. A, based in the Virgin Islands, before September 2004 and that he knowingly used a “business structure” involving several companies to hide his income from his image rights.

“All these companies’ structures were used by the accused with the object of making physically opaque his image rights earnings,” the state prosecutor’s report read.

Gestifute, the agency that represents Mourinho, said on Tuesday that neither Spain’s tax agency nor the prosecution have contacted him regarding the allegations.

“Jose Mourinho has not received any type of communications related to this. Up to this point, neither Hacienda [the tax office] nor the prosecutors have contacted Jose Mourinho or the advisers who were under contract during the [tax] inspection process,” Gestifute said in a statement.