APC expels suspended Rep, Jibrin

The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, says it has expelled Abdulmumuni Jibrin, the member of the House of Representatives who was suspended for accusing the leadership of the House of budget fraud.

Mr. Jibrin represents Bebeji Federal Constituency. The chapter of the party said Mr. Jibrin was expelled for taking part in anti-party activities.

Reading the resolution expelling Mr. Jibrin Thursday, the party chairman in the local government, Sani Ranka, told journalists in Kano the party had taken all constitutional steps to make Mr. Jibrin step back from “anti-party activities”, to no avail.

He said the party formed a five-member committee to meet with Mr. Jibrin, but the lawmaker refused to meet the panel.

“Before taking this final decision, we formed a disciplinary five-man committee and they went to him on 11-4-2017, he saw them briefly but without any tangible talks and they went back on 13-4-2017 he then refused to see them,” he said.

Mr. Ranka said after reporting back to the party executives, the party’s caucus agreed to expel Mr. Jibrin from the arty.

The party accused the suspended member of factionalizing the party, creating new unconstitutional leadership, going against the government of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and indiscipline against the national headquarters of the party and the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Jibrin could not be immediately reached for comments.