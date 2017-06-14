Dickson denies receiving N24bn

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has denied receiving N24bn from the first tranche of the London/Paris loan refunds.

He said his government got N14.5bn, contrary to a recent allegation by an online news medium that the state got N24bn but declared N14.5bn.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Francis Agbo, said some disgruntled politicians from Bayelsa were behind all the negative reports on the state.

The governor, therefore, called on the people of Bayelsa and the general public to ignore false publications on the state.