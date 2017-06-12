By-election: APC disqualifies Aregbesola’s aide, clears Adeleke’s brother for primary

The All Progressives Congress Screening Committee has disqualified the Osun State Commissioner for Cabinet Matters, Senator Mudashir Hussein, from participating in the primary election scheduled to hold on Monday to pick the party’s candidate for the by-election to fill the Osun West Senatorial District vacant seat at the Senate.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23 and the Independence National Electoral Commission has fixed July 8 for the by -election.

The committee communicated the disqualification to Hussein in a letter signed by its chairman, who is Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji and Secretary, Maj. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere ( retd). The letter was given to Hussein on Sunday.

The committee, however, cleared Adeleke’s younger brother, Ademola, for the primary election but told Hussein that he could appeal his disqualification.

Except the disqualification verdict is overturned by the appeal committee, Adeleke’s brother may pick the APC ticket unopposed because other aspirants stepped down for him and Hussein shortly before the screening started on Saturday.

The letter of disqualification read, “The committee wishes to refer you to the All Progressives Congress 2014 guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office. Minimum requirement at page two which states inter alia ‘ in conformity with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria qualification for aspirants to respective offices in state houses of assembly, House of Representatives; Senate; Governor and the President prescribe that aspirants seeking public office on its platform shall not have remained as an employee of the public service within 30 days preceding date of an election.

“And a careful appraisal of both your expression of interest form APC/2015 and nomination form Senate APC/003/2015 reveals at No (4 ) political appointments ( if any) on your expression of interest form as currently serving as a commissioner- cabinet matters in the State of Osun, and this same fact is also contained in your nomination form.

“This your current status as a commissioner, as confirmed by you during the screening exercise clearly contradicts the position under the guidelines as stated above. This instant situation therefore clearly disqualifies your candidature for the nomination exercise.

“This letter therefore conveys the committee’s decision disqualifying you in full compliance with the provision of the party’s 2014 guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office.”

The Attorney General in Osun State, Dr. Basiru Ajibola, and Hussein expressed dissatisfaction with the disqualification while vowing to appeal it. They expressed the confidence that the disqualification would be overturned by the appeal panel.