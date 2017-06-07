FIRS VAT contract’ll boost tax revenue –Fowler

The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Tunde Fowler, has denied the allegation that the agency awarded huge contracts to Active Solution Integrated Synergy Limited without following procurement process.

Fowler told the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Procurement that the said company was selected on account of the prevailing national revenue emergency.

The company has been selected to audit the Value Added Tax paid on international telephone calls by telecommunications companies.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FIRS chairman was quoted to have said, “The proposal from Active Solution Integrated Synergy Limited came at a time when FIRS tax revenue was nose-diving as a result of the recession in the economy and the perpetual fall in crude oil prices which exerted more pressure on non-oil revenues. Government set high revenue targets which FIRS was expected to meet.

The “FIRS was determined to pass the litmus test set by the high revenue target and is poised to provide succour to government funding challenges. FIRS did this by declaring a state of emergency in tax revenue collection.”

He added, “The strategy adopted by the FIRS to boost tax revenue collection was to deploy more automation in the tax revenue collection machinery in order to deepen the already existing automated platform and catch transactions which may have escaped the tax view before now.”

Fowler further explained, “This trend prompted FIRS to adopt automations that facilitate handshake with some specific sectors of the economy. As we are all aware, the telecoms sector is an area that the transactions are not very open to many and there has been no lucid knowledge about revenue presentations in spite of what accountants have been able to report.

“This is attributable to the total automation of their operations. The only way to crack into such systems was to allow for operators who understand the terrain to lend a helping hand with a view to achieving more tax revenue.

The FIRS chairman submitted that it acted in national interest on a contract that would give the country more revenue, while stressing that the contract was at no cost to the nation.

“In other words, if Active Intelligence generates no revenue from its VAT recovery efforts, it is not paid a dime,” he said.

He explained that it was the company that had the sole expertise on the technology and telecoms calls audit that had never been done in Nigeria.

According to him, the company also has a track record in the United Kingdom and about 10 countries in Africa, including Ghana.

“The contract was at no cost to the nation, as it had no financial commitment or upfront payment to the consultant,” he explained.

“The company went through a process of six months before we agreed that it has value and experience to add value to our job. The company showed us what it had done in Ghana. It was novel and it had not been done in Nigeria.”

The House Ad Hoc Committee Chairman, Olusola Oke, described the contract as part of the FIRS’ bid to generate more money for the treasury so that the nation could spend its way out of recession.

However, he advised the FIRS to always liaise with the Bureau for Public Procurement, so that it would not violate the Procurement Act.