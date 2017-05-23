Assembly drops Sanusi probe as Osinbajo, Saraki, govs intervene

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday stopped the investigation of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

The Assembly’s decision to end the investigation followed a letter from the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, which the Speaker, Mallam Kabiru Rurum, read at plenary.

Ganduje said the halting of the investigation was necessitated by the need to respect the intervention of some notable Nigerians on the issue.

He named the notable Nigerians as religious leaders, traditional rulers, former presidents, the Arewa Consultative Forum, state governors and other respected Nigerians.

Prominent among those who intervened, he said, included the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; some northern state governors; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Ganduje’s letter claimed that the emir had personally apologised for his mistakes during a reconciliation forum organised by the Northern Governors’ Forum in Kaduna, hence the reason for the move.

“Therefore, I am appealing to the honourable members to kindly end the investigation for the progress of the state,” the governor’s letter stated.

After an extensive deliberation on the letter, the lawmakers unanimously decided to drop the investigation.

Rurum said, “The State Assembly is dropping the investigation because many well-meaning Nigerians, including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the leadership of the National Assembly intervened on behalf of the Emir, hence the withdrawal of the investigation.

“The State Assembly represents the people of Kano State and responded to the pleas of eminent personalities on behalf of Sarki Kano.’’

The state House of Assembly had on May 10 constituted an eight-man committee to probe Sanusi on eight counts comprising financial impropriety.

The House also resolved to review the law that established the emirate council.

The Assembly mandated the committees on Local Governments and Judiciary as well as the principal officers of the House to review the law and submit the report within three months.

The member representing Nasarawa Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Gama, brought the allegations which also included delivery of a controversial speech at a summit in Kaduna, among others before the House.